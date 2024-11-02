Left Menu

Coco Gauff Aims to Drive Change at Saudi WTA Finals

The WTA Finals, to be held in Saudi Arabia from 2024, aims to promote gender equality and LGBTQ rights as Coco Gauff advocates for social change through sports. Despite reservations, Gauff supports the event's potential to challenge cultural norms, while addressing critics' concerns about 'sportswashing'.

02-11-2024
In a progressive stride, the WTA Finals are set to take place in Saudi Arabia from 2024, aiming to use sports as a catalyst for gender equality and LGBTQ rights in the region, according to tennis star Coco Gauff.

The announcement, however, hasn't come without backlash, with legendary players Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova criticizing the decision over concerns of 'sportswashing' Saudi Arabia's contentious human rights record.

Gauff remains hopeful that the event will inspire broader cultural shifts, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive engagement plan rather than simply hosting the tournament and leaving. She noted her discussions with local leaders, including Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud, focusing on advancing women's and LGBTQ rights.

