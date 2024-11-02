Coco Gauff Aims to Drive Change at Saudi WTA Finals

In a progressive stride, the WTA Finals are set to take place in Saudi Arabia from 2024, aiming to use sports as a catalyst for gender equality and LGBTQ rights in the region, according to tennis star Coco Gauff.

The announcement, however, hasn't come without backlash, with legendary players Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova criticizing the decision over concerns of 'sportswashing' Saudi Arabia's contentious human rights record.

Gauff remains hopeful that the event will inspire broader cultural shifts, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive engagement plan rather than simply hosting the tournament and leaving. She noted her discussions with local leaders, including Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud, focusing on advancing women's and LGBTQ rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)