Bagnaia's Battle: A Season of Sprint Crashes and Championship Challenges

Francesco Bagnaia admits Jorge Martin is in the driver's seat for the MotoGP title after Bagnaia's crash during the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint. Martin's lead now extends by 12 points. Despite setbacks in sprint events, Bagnaia remains determined to push hard in upcoming races.

Updated: 02-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:38 IST
Francesco Bagnaia

MotoGP contender Francesco Bagnaia has acknowledged the uphill battle he faces in securing the world championship title following a crash in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint race. This incident widened Jorge Martin's lead by 12 points, positioning the Spaniard as the frontrunner for the championship.

Currently, Martin stands at 465 points, with Bagnaia trailing at 436. Martin can clinch the title early if he outperforms Bagnaia by nine points in the next race. 'Jorge is the only one who can lose it,' Bagnaia stated, emphasizing Martin's advantage in the standings.

Reflecting on his season, Bagnaia attributes multiple crashes to the sprint race format, where he admits he often falls while attempting to mitigate risks. Having crashed in previous Grand Prix events, Bagnaia expressed his frustration with the sprint races, where he frequently loses control.

