Bihar Ready to Roar: Moin-ul-Haq Stadium Awaits Fierce Ranji Clash

The Bihar cricket team seeks redemption as they face Madhya Pradesh in their fourth Ranji Trophy match at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium. With solid bowling performances this season, Bihar's batters are under pressure to deliver. Sakibul Gani's recent century offers hope for the home side to turn their fortunes around.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 23:31 IST
Bihar Cricket Association logo. (Photo: BCA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar cricket team is set to face Madhya Pradesh in their fourth match of the Ranji Trophy season at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna, beginning November 6. After a recent defeat, the hosts aim to leverage home advantage and turn their fortunes around in front of local supporters.

Bowling has been Bihar's strength this season, but their batters, led by Sharman Nigrodh, Sakibul Gani, and Babul Kumar, need to step up against formidable opponents. Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari expressed optimism following Gani's impressive century against Karnataka, underscoring BCA's dedication to enhancing cricket in the state.

Despite Sakibul Gani's valiant 130-run knock in the second innings against Karnataka, Bihar lost by 8 wickets, trailing as Gani held one end. The defeat highlights the urgent need for other batters to contribute. As Moin-ul-Haq Stadium hosts key matches, the Bihar team fights to stay competitive in Elite Group C of the Ranji Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

