Soaked Sao Paulo: Grand Prix Qualifying Delayed by Torrential Rains
Qualifying for the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix was postponed to race day due to severe rain conditions over the Interlagos circuit. An earlier sprint race was completed in dry conditions with Lando Norris securing victory. Rain is also predicted for Sunday.
In a dramatic turn of events, qualifying for the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix faced an unexpected delay due to severe weather conditions.
After two hours of waiting under relentless rain, and as daylight waned, officials deemed the track unsafe, rescheduling the session to Sunday morning.
Despite the rain, McLaren's Lando Norris clinched the victory in Saturday's sprint race, held under dry conditions. More rain is anticipated ahead of Sunday's main event.
