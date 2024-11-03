Left Menu

Drama Unfolds in Arsenal vs Manchester United Clash: A Late Equalizer and a Tough Battle

Melvine Malard secured a late equalizer for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Women's Super League. Alessia Russo scored for Arsenal, facing a challenging reception from United fans. Despite Arsenal's dominance, United's timely goal ensured a draw, highlighting a riveting contest.

Updated: 03-11-2024 20:05 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling Women's Super League encounter on Sunday, Melvine Malard emerged as the hero for Manchester United, scoring an 83rd-minute equalizer that resulted in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal. The match featured high tension as former United striker Alessia Russo notched the sole goal for the Gunners.

Russo encountered a difficult reception from the home crowd but made the most of her opportunities, breaking the deadlock with a polished 63rd-minute finish. Despite Arsenal's command over the game, United managed to find the net through Malard's crucial intervention off Rachel Williams' header.

The result left Manchester United in third place with 11 points, while Arsenal remained in a close fifth with nine points, amid anticipation of the other five games slated for Sunday.

