Abdullah Al-Yazidi's Crucial Equalizer Keeps Al-Sadd's Asian Hopes Alive

Abdullah Al-Yazidi was the hero for Qatar's Al-Sadd, securing a 1-1 draw against Al-Wasl in an intense Asian Champions League Elite last 16 first-leg match held in Dubai. With tensions high, Al-Sadd managed to equalize after Al-Wasl initially took the lead within just three minutes.

Al-Wasl's goal came early, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by Al-Sadd from a corner by Nicolas Gimenez. However, captain Ali Saleh missed a golden opportunity to widen Al-Wasl's advantage. Meanwhile, Rafa Mujica of Al-Sadd saw his attempt smash against the crossbar just before halftime.

Al-Yazidi, coming off the bench to deliver the equalizer, headed in past Khaled A-Senaani in the 68th minute, thanks to Akram Afif's precise cross. The stalemate leaves everything to play for in the second leg. In parallel, Al-Nassr managed a 0-0 draw against Esteghlal despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, with key attempts on both sides keeping fans on edge.

