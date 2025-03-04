Left Menu

Abdullah Al-Yazidi's Crucial Equalizer Keeps Al-Sadd's Asian Hopes Alive

Abdullah Al-Yazidi scored a key equalizer for Al-Sadd in a 1-1 draw against Al-Wasl in their Asian Champions League Elite last 16 clash. With Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo absent, the team settled for a goalless draw against Esteghlal in another gripping tie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 03:13 IST
Abdullah Al-Yazidi's Crucial Equalizer Keeps Al-Sadd's Asian Hopes Alive

Abdullah Al-Yazidi was the hero for Qatar's Al-Sadd, securing a 1-1 draw against Al-Wasl in an intense Asian Champions League Elite last 16 first-leg match held in Dubai. With tensions high, Al-Sadd managed to equalize after Al-Wasl initially took the lead within just three minutes.

Al-Wasl's goal came early, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by Al-Sadd from a corner by Nicolas Gimenez. However, captain Ali Saleh missed a golden opportunity to widen Al-Wasl's advantage. Meanwhile, Rafa Mujica of Al-Sadd saw his attempt smash against the crossbar just before halftime.

Al-Yazidi, coming off the bench to deliver the equalizer, headed in past Khaled A-Senaani in the 68th minute, thanks to Akram Afif's precise cross. The stalemate leaves everything to play for in the second leg. In parallel, Al-Nassr managed a 0-0 draw against Esteghlal despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, with key attempts on both sides keeping fans on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025