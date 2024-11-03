Left Menu

Intense Battles Await: 14th Hockey India Senior Men Championship Begins

The 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship kicks off in Chennai with 31 teams vying for top honors. Spanning multiple stages, the event will feature matches from pool play to finals, promising high-quality hockey and fierce competition, all witnessed at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Players in action. (Picture: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
The 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship is poised to commence Monday at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. Featuring 31 teams in eight distinct pools, the tournament will proceed until November 16th, culminating in a thrilling finale.

During the league phase, teams square off within their respective pools, with the victors advancing to the quarter-finals on November 13. The semi-finals and the highly-anticipated Final, along with a play-off for third place, are scheduled for November 15 and November 16, respectively. Standout teams such as defending champions Hockey Punjab headline Pool A.

Expressions of excitement have been echoed by officials, with Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey highlighting the platform this championship provides for emerging talent in Indian hockey. Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh praised the event's promise of top-tier hockey and intense competition, with participation enthusiasm seen nationwide. The stage is set for an electrifying tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

