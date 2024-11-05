Dieter Hecking Takes Helm at Bochum Amid Struggles

Left Menu

VfL Bochum has appointed Dieter Hecking, a former VfL Wolfsburg manager, as their head coach until the end of the season. Hecking has a history of success, including winning the German Cup and Supercup. Bochum is currently at the bottom of the Bundesliga table with just one point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:36 IST
VfL Bochum, struggling at the bottom of the Bundesliga table, has appointed Dieter Hecking as its new head coach, the club announced on Monday. Hecking, formerly with VfL Wolfsburg, will lead the team until the season's end.

The 60-year-old manager takes over from Peter Zeidler, who was dismissed last month. Hecking previously managed Nuremberg temporarily in the 2022-23 season and has had coaching stints at clubs like Hamburger SV and Borussia Monchengladbach. Notably, he led Wolfsburg to German Cup and Supercup victories in 2015 and was honored as German Football Manager of the Year.

Amidst their troubles, Bochum languishes at the bottom of the league standings with one point from nine games, following a heavy 7-2 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt. They will face Bayer Leverkusen, the defending champions, in their next match at home on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

