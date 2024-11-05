Novak Djokovic Withdraws from ATP Finals, Opening Doors for New Talent

Novak Djokovic, the reigning champion of the ATP Finals, announced his withdrawal from the upcoming tournament in Turin due to a persistent injury. This decision was shared by the 24-time Grand Slam winner on his Instagram account, apologizing to fans and wishing participants a successful event.

With Djokovic out, players like Norway's Casper Ruud, Australia's Alex de Minaur, and Russia's Andrey Rublev will qualify for the eight-man event, regardless of this week's tournament performances. The Australian De Minaur, a newcomer to the ATP Finals, expressed relief at making the cut after a challenging season.

The ATP Finals, hosted at Turin's Inalpi Arena, feature a $15.25 million prize pool. The absence of Djokovic, who secured his seventh title last year, shifts the competitive landscape significantly, giving other top players and Grand Slam champions, such as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, a chance to shine.

