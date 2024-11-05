Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Withdraws from ATP Finals, Opening Doors for New Talent

Novak Djokovic, defending champion of the ATP Finals, has withdrawn from the prestigious event due to injury. His absence allows Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur, and Andrey Rublev to qualify. The event features top players and a $15.25 million prize pool. Djokovic's withdrawal alters the tournament dynamics.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, the reigning champion of the ATP Finals, announced his withdrawal from the upcoming tournament in Turin due to a persistent injury. This decision was shared by the 24-time Grand Slam winner on his Instagram account, apologizing to fans and wishing participants a successful event.

With Djokovic out, players like Norway's Casper Ruud, Australia's Alex de Minaur, and Russia's Andrey Rublev will qualify for the eight-man event, regardless of this week's tournament performances. The Australian De Minaur, a newcomer to the ATP Finals, expressed relief at making the cut after a challenging season.

The ATP Finals, hosted at Turin's Inalpi Arena, feature a $15.25 million prize pool. The absence of Djokovic, who secured his seventh title last year, shifts the competitive landscape significantly, giving other top players and Grand Slam champions, such as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, a chance to shine.

