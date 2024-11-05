Congress MP Criticizes India's Olympic Bid as 'Vanity Project'

In a bold move, India has officially expressed its desire to host the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics by submitting a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission. The submission marks the first major step in a plan that has been in discussion for several months.

However, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has voiced strong opposition to this initiative, denouncing it as a 'vanity project.' He points to the financial pitfalls faced by cities like Athens and Rio de Janeiro, both of which encountered economic hardships post-Olympics.

Chidambaram argues that India's focus should be on nurturing home-grown athletes to achieve medal glory in upcoming competitions. With heavy competition from nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, India's Olympic ambitions face significant challenges ahead.

