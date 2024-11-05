Left Menu

Congress MP Criticizes India's Olympic Bid as 'Vanity Project'

India has submitted a Letter of Intent to host the 2036 Olympics, but Congress MP Karti Chidambaram criticizes it as a 'vanity project.' He suggests that the nation should focus on training athletes instead, citing the negative experiences of Athens and Rio. India faces competition from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey.

Updated: 05-11-2024 19:11 IST
In a bold move, India has officially expressed its desire to host the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics by submitting a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission. The submission marks the first major step in a plan that has been in discussion for several months.

However, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has voiced strong opposition to this initiative, denouncing it as a 'vanity project.' He points to the financial pitfalls faced by cities like Athens and Rio de Janeiro, both of which encountered economic hardships post-Olympics.

Chidambaram argues that India's focus should be on nurturing home-grown athletes to achieve medal glory in upcoming competitions. With heavy competition from nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, India's Olympic ambitions face significant challenges ahead.

