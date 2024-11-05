Left Menu

Olympic Stars Shine at Nettakallappa Swimming Competition

Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu and star Harshitha Jayaram are set to captivate audiences at the Nettakallappa all-India swimming competition on November 9 and 10. Dhinidhi, 14, will compete in the 200m freestyle, while Harshitha showcases her skills in the 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke. The event features various competitions, including the SKINS format, with Rs 10 lakh in prize money.

The Nettakallappa all-India swimming competition is set to capture the public's attention with its star-studded lineup featuring Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu and talented Harshitha Jayaram, scheduled for November 9 and 10.

Dhinidhi, at just 14, will be a highlight of the event as she competes in the 200m freestyle, showcasing the skill that earned her a place at the Paris Olympics under the University Quota.

Harshitha, the reigning champion in the women's 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke, will also be in action as swimmers vie for a share of the Rs 10 lakh prize across various events, including the exciting SKINS format at the BAC center.

