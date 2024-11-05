Olympic Stars Shine at Nettakallappa Swimming Competition

The Nettakallappa all-India swimming competition is set to capture the public's attention with its star-studded lineup featuring Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu and talented Harshitha Jayaram, scheduled for November 9 and 10.

Dhinidhi, at just 14, will be a highlight of the event as she competes in the 200m freestyle, showcasing the skill that earned her a place at the Paris Olympics under the University Quota.

Harshitha, the reigning champion in the women's 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke, will also be in action as swimmers vie for a share of the Rs 10 lakh prize across various events, including the exciting SKINS format at the BAC center.

(With inputs from agencies.)