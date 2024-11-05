Olympic Stars Shine at Nettakallappa Swimming Competition
Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu and star Harshitha Jayaram are set to captivate audiences at the Nettakallappa all-India swimming competition on November 9 and 10. Dhinidhi, 14, will compete in the 200m freestyle, while Harshitha showcases her skills in the 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke. The event features various competitions, including the SKINS format, with Rs 10 lakh in prize money.
