Suvarna Raj: India's Beacon of Inclusivity Wins 2024 UN SDG Action Award

In a groundbreaking achievement for India, Suvarna Raj, an eminent para-athlete and fervent disability rights campaigner, has secured the 2024 United Nations SDG Action Award at a prestigious event in Rome. From a competitive pool of 5,500 applicants spanning 190 countries, Suvarna was distinguished as a Changemaker Finalist, lauded for her unwavering advocacy for accessibility, empowerment, and social inclusion for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in India, as per a press release.

The United Nations SDG Action Awards honor individuals and organizations worldwide driving impactful actions to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year's awards attracted a diverse array of distinguished individuals, UN leaders, government officials, and global change-makers. As the first Indian woman with a disability to receive this accolade, Suvarna's recognition is historic, highlighting the nation's strides toward inclusivity and empowerment. The award ceremony, held at the TH Roma Carpegna Palace in Rome, was broadcast live, applauding Suvarna Raj's role as a catalyst for change. Her recognition not only underscores the hurdles faced by PwDs in India but also exemplifies resilience, advocacy, and innovation's role in transforming lives and communities. Her work aligns closely with SDG Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), making her a beacon of hope and progress for countless PwDs worldwide.

Suvarna Raj is an international para-athlete, disability rights activist, and social worker tirelessly championing the empowerment and inclusion of PwDs in India. As a wheelchair user herself, she has overcome numerous challenges, fueling her drive to foster a more accessible society. She has conducted over 500 accessibility audits across various sectors under the Accessible India Campaign. Beyond accessibility, Suvarna has played a key role in shaping national policies and advocating inclusive practices. Appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Accessible Elections 2024 by the Election Commission of India, she has been a vocal advocate for PwDs' rights.

Suvarna Raj's award is a monumental moment for India, reflecting the nation's journey toward creating an inclusive society. Her recognition by the United Nations brings global attention to India's efforts in realizing the Sustainable Development Goals. Upon receiving the award, Suvarna expressed her gratitude and dedicated the honor to every individual striving for inclusivity and equality: "I am deeply honored to receive this award and represent India on this global platform. This recognition belongs to every person with a disability who has fought to be seen, heard, and included. Together, we can build a world where all can live with dignity, independence, and equal opportunity," as quoted from the 2024 United Nations SDG Action Award press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)