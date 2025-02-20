Khushdil Shah's Surprising Champions Trophy Inclusion

Khushdil Shah, Pakistani all-rounder, expressed surprise after his selection for the Champions Trophy despite underwhelming performances in recent matches.

Shah, who has faced criticism from the public and selectors, became Pakistan's top scorer in a challenging match against New Zealand, delivering a 69-run innings.

Despite not being a favored pick, Shah remains determined to justify his inclusion, hoping to contribute positively and quieten critics with strong performances.

