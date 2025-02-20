Khushdil Shah's Surprising Champions Trophy Inclusion
Khushdil Shah, a Pakistani cricketer, expressed his surprise over being selected for the Champions Trophy. Despite inconsistent performances, he was chosen over others like Faheem Ashraf. Critics questioned the decision, but Shah remains focused on proving his worth. He was Pakistan's top scorer in their opener against New Zealand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:11 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Khushdil Shah, Pakistani all-rounder, expressed surprise after his selection for the Champions Trophy despite underwhelming performances in recent matches.
Shah, who has faced criticism from the public and selectors, became Pakistan's top scorer in a challenging match against New Zealand, delivering a 69-run innings.
Despite not being a favored pick, Shah remains determined to justify his inclusion, hoping to contribute positively and quieten critics with strong performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement