Trudeau and Zelenskiy Stress Inclusion in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of including Ukraine in any peace negotiations with Russia. The exclusion of Kyiv from initial talks, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump, raised concerns among European allies. Canada reiterates its unwavering support for Ukraine's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 03:46 IST
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the importance of having Ukraine at the table in any peace negotiations with Russia. The call comes amid concerns over initial talks that excluded Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a quick resolution to the conflict by engaging in direct talks with Russia has caused apprehension among Washington's European allies. The leaders of Canada and Ukraine jointly stressed that a peaceful resolution must necessarily involve Ukraine's participation.

Canada, home to a substantial Ukrainian diaspora and a steadfast ally to Kyiv, reinforced its commitment. In his call with Zelenskiy, Trudeau affirmed Canada's support, stating that lasting peace in Europe hinges on Ukraine's security.

