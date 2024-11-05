Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson's Pivotal Role in IPL Retention Strategy

Rahul Dravid, head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, has spoken out about Captain Sanju Samson's pivotal role in team decisions regarding player retention as they gear up for the new IPL season. Dravid acknowledged the challenges faced by Samson, commending him for his balanced perspective and notable rapport with team members. 'Sanju Samson played a big role in the retention, and it was difficult for him as well. As a captain, he has built a lot of relationships with the players. He has taken the trouble to understand the dynamics of it, the pros and cons of this,' Dravid shared at JioCinema's IPL Retention Special.

Looking ahead, Dravid expressed firm expectations for the Royals, aiming for nothing less than victory. He acknowledged the competitive environment of the IPL but emphasized the necessity of striving for a championship win. 'For the next season, the expectation will be that we qualify and win. It's been many years since Rajasthan has won a title. So, our effort will be to win,' Dravid clarified, setting a clear target for the team.

The Royals are also focused on strategic readiness for the auction. Dravid underscored the need for preparation and adaptability, highlighting the importance of building effectively on the solid foundation established through careful player retention. 'In the auction, you have to do some preparation and planning, but there you have to show some flexibility. We have built a foundation for us, we have created a base, we have retained a core, we will take this forward,' he concluded.

Under the leadership of Dravid and Samson, the Rajasthan Royals are set to approach the upcoming season with renewed determination and a robust squad ready to compete.

(With inputs from agencies.)