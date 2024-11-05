England's Squad Ready for Australian Challenge: A Tactical Approach

In a strategic move, England's head coach Steve Borthwick has decided on minimal changes to his team ahead of their clash against Australia on Saturday. While the core of the team remains, a few tactical adjustments have been made to sharpen their edge.

Henry Slade returns to the inside centre position, swapping places with Ollie Lawrence following their narrow 24-22 defeat to New Zealand. Ben Spencer, still searching for his first win with England after seven matches, will start as scrumhalf. The replacements bench sees a return to a traditional 5-3 forwards/backs split, with Ollie Sleightholme and Luke Cowan-Dickie stepping in for Ben Curry and Theo Dan.

This marks the second consecutive week Borthwick has revealed his lineup earlier than planned, contrasting with Australia, who announce their team on Thursday. Since a memorable loss to Australia at Twickenham in the 2015 World Cup pool stage, England has secured ten victories out of the last eleven meetings between the two teams, including a 32-15 win at Twickenham in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)