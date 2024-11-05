Left Menu

England's Squad Ready for Australian Challenge: A Tactical Approach

England coach Steve Borthwick names an almost unchanged squad for their match against Australia, with just minor adjustments. Henry Slade moves to inside centre, Ben Spencer starts as scrumhalf, and notable replacements include Ollie Sleightholme. England has a strong record against Australia since 2015, winning ten of their last eleven encounters.

Updated: 05-11-2024 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, England's head coach Steve Borthwick has decided on minimal changes to his team ahead of their clash against Australia on Saturday. While the core of the team remains, a few tactical adjustments have been made to sharpen their edge.

Henry Slade returns to the inside centre position, swapping places with Ollie Lawrence following their narrow 24-22 defeat to New Zealand. Ben Spencer, still searching for his first win with England after seven matches, will start as scrumhalf. The replacements bench sees a return to a traditional 5-3 forwards/backs split, with Ollie Sleightholme and Luke Cowan-Dickie stepping in for Ben Curry and Theo Dan.

This marks the second consecutive week Borthwick has revealed his lineup earlier than planned, contrasting with Australia, who announce their team on Thursday. Since a memorable loss to Australia at Twickenham in the 2015 World Cup pool stage, England has secured ten victories out of the last eleven meetings between the two teams, including a 32-15 win at Twickenham in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

