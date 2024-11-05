Sports Shakedown: Thrilling Wins, Injuries, and Strategic Acquisitions
The latest sports highlights include Cleveland Cavaliers' victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, a surprising Melbourne Cup win for Knight's Choice, and Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the ATP Finals due to injury. NFL trades intensify as Khalil Herbert moves to the Bengals and Za'Darius Smith joins the Lions.
In a nail-biting finish, the Cleveland Cavaliers secured a 116-114 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, matching a franchise record with their eighth consecutive victory to start the NBA season.
In horse racing, Knight's Choice emerged as an unexpected victor in the Melbourne Cup, defeating Japanese stayer Warp Speed in a dramatic photo finish, granting co-trainer Sheila Laxon her second Cup win.
Meanwhile, significant developments unfolded in tennis and the NFL as Novak Djokovic withdrew from the ATP Finals due to injury, while strategic trades saw Khalil Herbert join the Bengals and Za'Darius Smith transfer to the Lions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
