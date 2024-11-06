Left Menu

Majestic Triumphs and Surprising Moves: Top Headlines in Sports

This sports news roundup covers Knight's Choice's Melbourne Cup win, Djokovic's ATP Finals withdrawal, the Washington Commanders' trade for Marshon Lattimore, Ohtani's shoulder surgery, Gauff's WTA Finals success, the Raiders hiring Norv Turner, Lions trading for Za'Darius Smith, NBA's Election Day pause, Embiid's suspension, and Bengals acquiring Khalil Herbert.

Updated: 06-11-2024 05:23 IST
Knight's Choice clinches a spectacular victory at the Melbourne Cup, defying odds to claim a memorable win.

ATP Finals sees a major change as Novak Djokovic withdraws due to injury, impacting the tournament lineup significantly.

In the NFL, the Washington Commanders make a bold trade to secure Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.

