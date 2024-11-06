Ponting's Bold Prediction: Australia to Triumph in Border-Gavaskar Series
Ricky Ponting predicts Australia's victory over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, highlighting India's bowling challenge in Shami's absence. He expects Australia to win 3-1, with Steve Smith or Rishabh Pant as top run-scorers. Ponting also tips Josh Hazlewood as Australia's leading wicket-taker.
Former cricket captain Ricky Ponting has forecasted an Australian victory in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, projecting a 3-1 win. According to Ponting, the absence of bowler Mohammed Shami is a significant setback for India, making it difficult to claim 20 wickets in a Test match.
Australia is eager to end India's winning streak in the Border-Gavaskar series, having not won since 2014-15. Ponting contends that this is an optimal time for Australia to capitalize, given India's recent whitewash defeat by New Zealand. He asserts that the Australian team appears more settled and experienced this time around.
Ponting anticipates that either Steve Smith or Rishabh Pant will emerge as the leading run-scorer of the series. He also believes that Josh Hazlewood will outshine fellow bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins as the top wicket-taker for Australia. The series commences on November 22 in Perth.
