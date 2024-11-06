Left Menu

Anil Kumble Champions Emerging Talents for Indian Cricket's Future

Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble supports players Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Ramandeep Singh, advocating their potential for the Indian team. Kumble praised their domestic achievements and highlighted their unique skills, urging more opportunities for them, especially in international matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:26 IST
Anil Kumble Champions Emerging Talents for Indian Cricket's Future
Yash Dayal. (Photo- IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble has strongly backed promising talents Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Ramandeep Singh, emphasizing their potential for future inclusion in the Indian cricket team. Kumble's endorsement comes as these players gain significant attention for their remarkable performances at the domestic level.

Praising Yash Dayal, Kumble highlighted the left-arm seamer's resilience and growth, particularly acknowledging his comeback after a challenging outing against Rinku Singh. 'Yash Dayal has shown exceptional character and skill, and his abilities as a left-arm seamer make him a valuable asset, especially with his adeptness in death-over situations,' Kumble remarked during JioCinema's Insiders' Preview of the SA v IND T20I Series. He also acknowledged Vyshak Vijaykumar's influential contributions to Karnataka's success but expressed surprise at his lack of opportunities with RCB.

Turning his attention to Ramandeep Singh, Kumble underscored his dynamic playing style and fielding capabilities, particularly noting his powerful middle-order batting for KKR. 'Ramandeep's multifaceted skills could be invaluable at the international level, especially with the IPL's impact player rule often overshadowing all-rounders,' Kumble commented, pressing for increased opportunities to showcase Singh's bowling prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024