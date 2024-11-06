Anil Kumble Champions Emerging Talents for Indian Cricket's Future

Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble has strongly backed promising talents Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Ramandeep Singh, emphasizing their potential for future inclusion in the Indian cricket team. Kumble's endorsement comes as these players gain significant attention for their remarkable performances at the domestic level.

Praising Yash Dayal, Kumble highlighted the left-arm seamer's resilience and growth, particularly acknowledging his comeback after a challenging outing against Rinku Singh. 'Yash Dayal has shown exceptional character and skill, and his abilities as a left-arm seamer make him a valuable asset, especially with his adeptness in death-over situations,' Kumble remarked during JioCinema's Insiders' Preview of the SA v IND T20I Series. He also acknowledged Vyshak Vijaykumar's influential contributions to Karnataka's success but expressed surprise at his lack of opportunities with RCB.

Turning his attention to Ramandeep Singh, Kumble underscored his dynamic playing style and fielding capabilities, particularly noting his powerful middle-order batting for KKR. 'Ramandeep's multifaceted skills could be invaluable at the international level, especially with the IPL's impact player rule often overshadowing all-rounders,' Kumble commented, pressing for increased opportunities to showcase Singh's bowling prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)