Ellyse Perry's Stellar Performance Lifts RCB to Strong Total

Ellyse Perry shone with an unbeaten 90, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 180/6 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. She built a crucial 94-run partnership with Danni Wyatt-Hodge, mitigating early losses after Smriti Mandhana's dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:19 IST
Ellyse Perry delivered a stellar performance, smashing an unbeaten 90 off just 56 balls, setting the stage for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to post 180 for six against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League clash.

After being sent in to bat, RCB faced an early setback with the dismissal of skipper Smriti Mandhana, bowled by Deepti Sharma in the fourth over. However, Perry and opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge stabilised the innings with a significant 94-run stand, pushing RCB's score forward.

Despite the middle order stumbling, Perry's resilience ensured a competitive total. The UP Warriorz bowlers, Tahlia McGrath, Chinelle Henry, and Deepti Sharma, each claimed a wicket but remained overshadowed by Perry's dominant show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

