Gabriel Bortoleto Joins Sauber as F1's Next Brazilian Sensation

Sauber signs Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto for Formula 1 debut alongside Nico Hülkenberg, leaving Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu without seats for 2025. Bortoleto, leading Formula 2 and F3 champion, joins as Audi takes over Sauber, a historic motorsport merger aiming for F1 prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hinwil | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:50 IST
Sauber has announced the signing of 20-year-old Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto, who will make his Formula 1 debut next year alongside Nico Hülkenberg. This decision leaves current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu without seats for the 2025 season. The duo failed to score points this season, and the team's car has been largely uncompetitive.

By bringing in Bortoleto, who is leading the Formula 2 standings, Sauber aims to harness a mix of youthful vigor and seasoned expertise with 37-year-old Hülkenberg as his teammate. This move comes as Audi prepares to take over Sauber, rebranding it as the Audi works team by 2026. Bortoleto expressed his excitement, noting the project's significance in motorsport and the honor of joining a team marrying Sauber and Audi's rich histories.

Bortoleto, a past F3 champion who started in karting before relocating to Europe, becomes the first full-time Brazilian in F1 since Felipe Massa. After joining McLaren's driver program, he will leave to pursue his F1 career. Sauber and Bottas concluded that conditions for continued collaboration were not feasible, parting ways amicably after three years.

