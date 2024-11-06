Left Menu

KL Rahul's Test: India's Cricket Prodigy Tackles Australia A Challenge at MCG

KL Rahul's performance will be closely monitored by selectors as he plays for India A against Australia A at the MCG. His form could influence his selection for the upcoming Boxing Day Test. Amidst several changes in the team, Rahul's ability to handle fast bowling is being assessed.

Updated: 06-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:27 IST
The spotlight is on KL Rahul as selectors evaluate his readiness for the high-stakes Boxing Day Test. The Indian batter will face Australia A's Scott Boland, testing his mettle in the upcoming unofficial Test at the iconic MCG.

Following his exclusion during the New Zealand series, the national selectors have strategically positioned Rahul with India A before he rejoins the senior squad in Perth. This move aims to gauge Rahul's suitability for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Undergoing lineup changes, India A will rely on Rahul, inserting him at number 5 or 6, while the team braces against the challenges posed by Australia's relentless pace attack at the MCG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

