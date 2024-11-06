Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell to Mentor Klaus Bartonietz

In a poignant farewell, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has bid adieu to his German coach, Klaus Bartonietz. Ending a successful five-year partnership, the 75-year-old Bartonietz cited family commitments as his reason for stepping down.

Bartonietz played a pivotal role in Chopra's career, guiding him to a historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver at this year's Paris Games, along with several other accolades. Neeraj Chopra, in an emotional tribute, acknowledged how his coach's guidance had been instrumental both in his career and personal development.

As Indian athletics seeks a new mentor for Chopra, the athletics chief coach, Radhakrishnan Nair, confirmed Bartonietz's departure and expressed hope for a new appointment by year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)