Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell to Mentor Klaus Bartonietz

Neeraj Chopra has bid farewell to his coach Klaus Bartonietz, who ended their five-year partnership due to family commitments. Bartonietz guided Chopra to significant achievements, including an Olympic gold. Chopra expressed gratitude towards his mentor, highlighting his immense influence on his personal and athletic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:01 IST
Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell to Mentor Klaus Bartonietz
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant farewell, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has bid adieu to his German coach, Klaus Bartonietz. Ending a successful five-year partnership, the 75-year-old Bartonietz cited family commitments as his reason for stepping down.

Bartonietz played a pivotal role in Chopra's career, guiding him to a historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver at this year's Paris Games, along with several other accolades. Neeraj Chopra, in an emotional tribute, acknowledged how his coach's guidance had been instrumental both in his career and personal development.

As Indian athletics seeks a new mentor for Chopra, the athletics chief coach, Radhakrishnan Nair, confirmed Bartonietz's departure and expressed hope for a new appointment by year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024