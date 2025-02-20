India Prepares for Special Olympics Winter Games 2025

India is gearing up for the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 with a 49-member contingent set to represent the nation in Turin, Italy. The event, scheduled from March 8 to 15, will see Indian athletes participating across six disciplines.

The contingent comprises 30 athletes supported by 19 dedicated staff members, competing in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, floorball, short-track speed skating, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. The 12th edition of the Games is anticipated to attract more than 1,500 athletes, alongside 621 coaches and a vibrant audience of 100,000 spectators from 102 countries.

Apart from the main events, special programs such as the Special Olympics Global Youth Leadership Summit and Healthy Athletes Screenings will be held. With a remarkable history, India's athletes have previously won 167 medals, including 73 golds. Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat, expressed her best wishes for the team, hoping for inspiring performances in Turin.

(With inputs from agencies.)