Left Menu

India Prepares for Special Olympics Winter Games 2025

India's 49-member team, including 30 athletes and 19 support staff, will compete at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 in Turin, Italy. They will participate in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, floorball, short-track speed skating, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. Over 1,500 athletes from 102 countries are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:23 IST
India Prepares for Special Olympics Winter Games 2025
  • Country:
  • India

India is gearing up for the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 with a 49-member contingent set to represent the nation in Turin, Italy. The event, scheduled from March 8 to 15, will see Indian athletes participating across six disciplines.

The contingent comprises 30 athletes supported by 19 dedicated staff members, competing in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, floorball, short-track speed skating, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. The 12th edition of the Games is anticipated to attract more than 1,500 athletes, alongside 621 coaches and a vibrant audience of 100,000 spectators from 102 countries.

Apart from the main events, special programs such as the Special Olympics Global Youth Leadership Summit and Healthy Athletes Screenings will be held. With a remarkable history, India's athletes have previously won 167 medals, including 73 golds. Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat, expressed her best wishes for the team, hoping for inspiring performances in Turin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025