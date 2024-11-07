Brandon King Shines as West Indies Clinch Series over England

Caribbean batter Brandon King expressed satisfaction with his performance as West Indies dominated England with an eight-wicket triumph in the third ODI held in Barbados. The win secured a 2-1 series victory for the hosts, with top batsmen King and Keacy Carty spearheading the successful run chase against the visiting English team.

King praised Carty's extraordinary unbeaten 128-run innings, describing the 27-year-old's batting as 'fluent' and integral to their victory. King's own effort, scoring a crucial century, was a highlight in the series decider, marking his success after previously struggling to convert starts into substantial scores.

England's innings were highlighted by Phil Salt's spirited 74-run contribution, though their batting lineup faltered, managing only 263/8. West Indies' Matthew Forde shone with the ball, taking three wickets. In reply, King and Carty rocketed the hosts to victory, overcoming England's modest defense spearheaded by Reece Topley and Jamie Overton's wickets.

