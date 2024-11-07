Left Menu

Brandon King Shines as West Indies Clinch Series over England

Brandon King and Keacy Carty lead West Indies to an eight-wicket victory against England, securing a 2-1 series win in the third ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados. King's century and Carty's unbeaten 128 were pivotal in overcoming England's 263, despite Phil Salt's promising start for the visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:39 IST
Brandon King Shines as West Indies Clinch Series over England
West Indies cricketer Brandon King (Image: SA20/DSG). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Caribbean batter Brandon King expressed satisfaction with his performance as West Indies dominated England with an eight-wicket triumph in the third ODI held in Barbados. The win secured a 2-1 series victory for the hosts, with top batsmen King and Keacy Carty spearheading the successful run chase against the visiting English team.

King praised Carty's extraordinary unbeaten 128-run innings, describing the 27-year-old's batting as 'fluent' and integral to their victory. King's own effort, scoring a crucial century, was a highlight in the series decider, marking his success after previously struggling to convert starts into substantial scores.

England's innings were highlighted by Phil Salt's spirited 74-run contribution, though their batting lineup faltered, managing only 263/8. West Indies' Matthew Forde shone with the ball, taking three wickets. In reply, King and Carty rocketed the hosts to victory, overcoming England's modest defense spearheaded by Reece Topley and Jamie Overton's wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024