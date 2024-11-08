Left Menu

Streelman, Whitney, and Hoey Share Lead Amid Windy Conditions at Technology Championship

Kevin Streelman, Tom Whitney and Rico Hoey each scored a 5-under 67 to lead the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship amidst challenging windy conditions. Notable performances included an eagle and a birdie from Streelman and strong starts from Whitney and Echavarria.

In a gripping start to the World Wide Technology Championship, Kevin Streelman, Tom Whitney, and Rico Hoey each carded a 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead. Streelman, aiming for his first PGA Tour victory since 2014, had an eagle and a birdie in his opening afternoon round.

The windy conditions at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal course posed a significant challenge. Streelman described it as a 'tiring golf course,' noting strategic holes like the downwind par-5 No. 1. Whitney, who also had a strong start with three consecutive birdies, highlighted the shifts in expectations due to the wind.

Defending champion Erik van Rooyen trails by a stroke with several others, while recent Zozo Championship winner Nico Echavarria posted a bogey-free 69. The tournament presents a test distinctly different from the previous year's, with increased wind greatly influencing play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

