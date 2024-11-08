Kerala Blasters' Coach Critiques Team After Consecutive Losses

In a tense match at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kerala Blasters FC endured their third consecutive loss in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, falling 2-1 to Hyderabad FC. Despite an early goal by Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez, who marked his fifth consecutive scoring game, the Blasters couldn't maintain their lead.

The team's defensive vulnerabilities were exposed when Brazilian midfielder Andrei Alba netted the equalizer just before halftime and later converted a penalty, sealing Hyderabad's victory. Coach Mikael Stahre was left frustrated, particularly with the way his side failed to hold onto their advantage.

During the post-match press conference, Stahre acknowledged that his team followed the game plan initially, generating offensive plays through both flanks. However, he lamented their defensive weakness, stating, "It was a disappointment to concede that goal quite late." Despite changes in the second half, including the introduction of Noah Sadaoui, the Blasters couldn't regain control.

(With inputs from agencies.)