Kerala Blasters' Coach Critiques Team After Consecutive Losses

Kerala Blasters FC suffered their third consecutive defeat in the ISL 2024-25 season, losing 2-1 to Hyderabad FC. Coach Mikael Stahre expressed dissatisfaction with the team's performance, despite initial success with an early goal by Jesus Jimenez. Defensive lapses led to the opponent's comeback and victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:05 IST
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Mikael Stahre (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In a tense match at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kerala Blasters FC endured their third consecutive loss in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, falling 2-1 to Hyderabad FC. Despite an early goal by Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez, who marked his fifth consecutive scoring game, the Blasters couldn't maintain their lead.

The team's defensive vulnerabilities were exposed when Brazilian midfielder Andrei Alba netted the equalizer just before halftime and later converted a penalty, sealing Hyderabad's victory. Coach Mikael Stahre was left frustrated, particularly with the way his side failed to hold onto their advantage.

During the post-match press conference, Stahre acknowledged that his team followed the game plan initially, generating offensive plays through both flanks. However, he lamented their defensive weakness, stating, "It was a disappointment to concede that goal quite late." Despite changes in the second half, including the introduction of Noah Sadaoui, the Blasters couldn't regain control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

