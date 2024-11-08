Zheng Qinwen Shines at WTA Finals with Semi-Final Victory
Zheng Qinwen secured a decisive 6-3, 7-5 victory over Barbora Krejcikova in the semi-finals at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. Despite early resistance from Krejcikova, Zheng maintained her composure to win, advancing to the final where she will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Coco Gauff.
China's Zheng Qinwen emerged victorious over Barbora Krejcikova with a 6-3, 7-5 win during the WTA Finals semi-finals in Riyadh on Friday.
Olympic gold medallist Zheng, participating in her first WTA Finals, seized control early against Krejcikova, the Czech eighth seed, with a swift break of serve to create a commanding 3-0 lead.
Despite Krejcikova's effort in saving three set points at a 5-2 disadvantage, Zheng swiftly won the subsequent game, sealing the first set. In the second set, Zheng once more secured a 3-0 advantage, though Krejcikova responded by winning four consecutive games. However, Zheng held her ground, eventually breaking Krejcikova's serve once more to secure the match. Zheng is set to meet either world number one Aryna Sabalenka or American Coco Gauff in the final.
