Mohammad Amaan Leads India in ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Showdown

Mohammad Amaan will captain India's Under-19 cricket team in the ACC Asia Cup in UAE. The team, featuring promising talents like Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, will start against Pakistan on November 30. The tournament concludes with the finals on December 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:27 IST
The spotlight shines on Mohammad Amaan, the promising middle-order batter from Uttar Pradesh, as he takes the helm of India's squad in the 50-over ACC Under-19 Asia Cup set in the United Arab Emirates later this month.

India's Under-19 team, featuring emerging stars such as Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre, Bihar's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kerala's Mohammed Enaan, and Hardik Raj from Karnataka, is poised to start its campaign against a fierce rival, Pakistan, in Dubai on November 30. Group A will also showcase talent from Japan and hosts UAE.

Anticipation mounts as the team prepares for a practice match against Bangladesh on November 26 in Sharjah, ahead of the semifinals on December 6 and the tournament's climax on December 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

