Mohammad Amaan Leads India in ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Showdown

The spotlight shines on Mohammad Amaan, the promising middle-order batter from Uttar Pradesh, as he takes the helm of India's squad in the 50-over ACC Under-19 Asia Cup set in the United Arab Emirates later this month.

India's Under-19 team, featuring emerging stars such as Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre, Bihar's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kerala's Mohammed Enaan, and Hardik Raj from Karnataka, is poised to start its campaign against a fierce rival, Pakistan, in Dubai on November 30. Group A will also showcase talent from Japan and hosts UAE.

Anticipation mounts as the team prepares for a practice match against Bangladesh on November 26 in Sharjah, ahead of the semifinals on December 6 and the tournament's climax on December 8.

