Manipur, Haryana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh Triumph to Semi-finals at National Hockey Championship

Day 10 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship saw thrilling quarter-finals at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai. Manipur, Haryana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious. Manipur edged out Punjab in a shootout, Haryana overcame Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh outplayed Tamil Nadu, and Odisha won against Karnataka to secure semi-final spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:14 IST
Players in action (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship witnessed high-octane quarter-final matches on Day 10 at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. The thrilling encounters saw Manipur, Haryana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh clinch spots in the semi-finals, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

In the opening match, Manipur Hockey narrowly edged past Hockey Punjab with a 3-3 draw, followed by a 4-3 win in a nail-biting shootout. Manipur's Cyril Lagun shone with a remarkable hat-trick, while their goalkeeper Hemam Dhanaraj Singh displayed exceptional skill with two decisive saves.

Hockey Haryana delivered a strong performance against Hockey Maharashtra, securing a 5-1 victory. A late surge led by Rohit's hat-trick cemented their win. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Hockey dispatched Tamil Nadu with a 3-1 victory, and Odisha triumphed over Karnataka in another dramatic 3-1 shootout, setting the stage for semi-final clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

