Brett Robinson: Pioneering Leadership at World Rugby's Helm

Australian Brett Robinson was elected chairman of World Rugby, overtaking former France captain Abdelatif Benazzi. With a focus on financial sustainability, player safety, and law refinements, Robinson aims to revitalize rugby. His background includes extensive rugby administration and a medical career, emphasizing player welfare through technology-led insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 01:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 01:28 IST
Australian Brett Robinson has been chosen as the new chairman of World Rugby, edging out former France captain Abdelatif Benazzi by a narrow vote. This historic election marks Robinson as the first permanent chairman from the southern hemisphere to lead the global rugby organization.

At a news conference in Dublin, Robinson highlighted financial sustainability as his top priority, emphasizing the challenges of wage inflation in Europe. The 54-year-old former flanker also intends to enhance player safety by implementing new laws and utilizing technology to better understand athlete welfare.

Robinson brings a wealth of experience from both the rugby and private sectors and has been a significant proponent of law trials approved by the World Rugby Council. His vision includes reducing game stoppages and increasing playtime, aiming to attract more fans to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

