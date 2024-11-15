Brett Robinson: Pioneering Leadership at World Rugby's Helm

Australian Brett Robinson has been chosen as the new chairman of World Rugby, edging out former France captain Abdelatif Benazzi by a narrow vote. This historic election marks Robinson as the first permanent chairman from the southern hemisphere to lead the global rugby organization.

At a news conference in Dublin, Robinson highlighted financial sustainability as his top priority, emphasizing the challenges of wage inflation in Europe. The 54-year-old former flanker also intends to enhance player safety by implementing new laws and utilizing technology to better understand athlete welfare.

Robinson brings a wealth of experience from both the rugby and private sectors and has been a significant proponent of law trials approved by the World Rugby Council. His vision includes reducing game stoppages and increasing playtime, aiming to attract more fans to the sport.

