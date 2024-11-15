Left Menu

Fearless Cricket Unites Fans Across Borders

India's cricket team's fearless approach in the T20I series against South Africa has garnered enthusiastic global support. Stand-in coach VVS Laxman credits passionate fans for making foreign tours feel like home games. The historic cricket relationship between the two nations serves as a unifying cultural bridge.

As the India cricket team leads the T20I series against South Africa with a 2-1 score, stand-in head coach VVS Laxman lauds the team's 'fearless' playing style. This approach has not only contributed to their success but also to their global fan base's enthusiastic support.

Speaking at a reception, Laxman emphasized the importance of entertaining fans alongside winning matches. He praised the Indian Diaspora worldwide for their unwavering support, which often makes foreign stadiums feel like home for the team. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav echoed this sentiment, noting the joy in connecting with the Indian community.

The Consul General of India in South Africa, Mahesh Kumar, highlighted the deep-rooted cricketing ties between the two countries, seeing them as a potential model for broader bilateral relations. He, along with CSA Chairman Pearl Maphoshe, expressed hopes for continued collaboration and cultural exchange through the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

