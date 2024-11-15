Frances Tiafoe Escapes Suspension Despite Hefty Fine for On-Court Outburst

U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe has been fined a substantial $120,000 without facing suspension following a contentious on-court incident at the Shanghai Masters. The fines were disclosed by the ATP during its Italy-based season finale, attributing $60,000 to aggravated behavior and another $60,000 for verbal abuse.

The 26-year-old Maryland native, currently ranked 18th in the world, was on the verge of suspension after a heated exchange with official Jimmy Pinoargote, involving multiple expletives during a match against Roman Safiullin. The altercation arose after Tiafoe received a time violation at a critical juncture in the match.

Expressing remorse, Tiafoe later took to social media to apologize for his actions, acknowledging that his behavior was unsportsmanlike. He admitted to allowing his frustration to dictate his actions during the intense competition. Despite the incident, Tiafoe's career achievements remain significant, having reached the U.S. Open semifinals twice in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)