Jorge Martin Eyes MotoGP Glory with Barcelona Sprint

Jorge Martin is feeling relaxed as he holds a commanding lead over Francesco Bagnaia in the MotoGP championship standings. With a 24-point advantage, the Spaniard heads into the Solidarity Grand Prix in Barcelona, where a sprint win will secure his first championship title.

This year, Martin approaches the final race with a calmer demeanor compared to last season, where he narrowly missed out on the title. "I feel confident," Martin shared, emphasizing the significance of focusing on himself and delivering a strong performance.

The race had to be moved from Valencia to Barcelona due to catastrophic floods. Despite the fierce rivalry and challenging circumstances, Martin remains grateful and determined to enjoy the process, prioritizing the success of his team.

