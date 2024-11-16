Ireland Edges Argentina in Thrilling Aviva Showdown
Ireland narrowly defeated Argentina 22-19 at Aviva Stadium, rebounding from a previous loss to New Zealand. Led by early tries from Crowley and Hansen, Ireland faced a fierce comeback from Argentina in the second half. A debut performance by Prendergast helped secure the win as discipline tested Ireland's resilience.
In a tense and captivating match at the Aviva Stadium, Ireland narrowly defeated Argentina 22-19, sealing a much-needed comeback victory after their disheartening loss to New Zealand the previous week.
Entering halftime with a sturdy 22-9 lead, courtesy of early tries from Jack Crowley and Mack Hansen, the Irish managed to withstand a vigorous second-half resurgence from the Pumas.
With a notable debut from 21-year-old Sam Prendergast, Ireland maintained composure despite disciplinary issues, ensuring their win as the Six Nations champions avoided consecutive defeats for the first time since 2021.
