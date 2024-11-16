Ireland Edges Argentina in Thrilling Aviva Showdown

In a tense and captivating match at the Aviva Stadium, Ireland narrowly defeated Argentina 22-19, sealing a much-needed comeback victory after their disheartening loss to New Zealand the previous week.

Entering halftime with a sturdy 22-9 lead, courtesy of early tries from Jack Crowley and Mack Hansen, the Irish managed to withstand a vigorous second-half resurgence from the Pumas.

With a notable debut from 21-year-old Sam Prendergast, Ireland maintained composure despite disciplinary issues, ensuring their win as the Six Nations champions avoided consecutive defeats for the first time since 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)