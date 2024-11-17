Hungary's Adam Szalai Stabilized After Health Scare
Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai was taken to an Amsterdam hospital after being evacuated from a Nations League game against the Netherlands. The Hungarian Football Federation reported that he is now in a stable and conscious condition, alleviating initial concerns from the team and staff.
Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai was taken to an Amsterdam hospital after an on-field medical emergency during the Nations League game against the Netherlands.
Television footage captured a moment of concern as Hungary's staff and reserve players quickly gathered near Szalai on the bench.
The Hungarian Football Federation announced in a statement that Szalai is in stable and conscious condition, offering relief to fans and team members following the alarming incident.
