Hungary's Adam Szalai Stabilized After Health Scare

Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai was taken to an Amsterdam hospital after being evacuated from a Nations League game against the Netherlands. The Hungarian Football Federation reported that he is now in a stable and conscious condition, alleviating initial concerns from the team and staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-11-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 09:39 IST
Hungary's Adam Szalai Stabilized After Health Scare
Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai was taken to an Amsterdam hospital after an on-field medical emergency during the Nations League game against the Netherlands.

Television footage captured a moment of concern as Hungary's staff and reserve players quickly gathered near Szalai on the bench.

The Hungarian Football Federation announced in a statement that Szalai is in stable and conscious condition, offering relief to fans and team members following the alarming incident.

