Shreyas Iyer Leads Mumbai Squad in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain of the Mumbai cricket team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The squad includes notable players such as Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, and Siddhesh Lad. Iyer has been in exceptional form during the Ranji Trophy season, making significant contributions to Mumbai's victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:53 IST
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Shreyas Iyer has been named the captain of the Mumbai squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scheduled to be played from November 23 to December 15. The team features a mix of experience and emerging talent, including notable names like Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane.

Iyer's selection as captain follows his impressive performance in the recent Ranji Trophy season, where he scored 452 runs with an average of 90.40, including two centuries. His monumental innings, a quickfire 233 against Odisha, and another substantial 142 against Maharashtra were critical in securing Mumbai's consecutive wins.

Prithvi Shaw's inclusion is significant, marking his return after being omitted from the Ranji side for fitness concerns. The squad also includes spin bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian, recently part of India A's Tests in Australia, alongside seasoned all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

