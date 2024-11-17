Slovakia Shines at Billie Jean King Cup with Semifinal Berth

Slovakia continued its impressive journey in the Billie Jean King Cup by defeating Australia 2-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals. This follows their victory over the United States in the first round of the finals, a noteworthy achievement since the U.S. is the competition's most successful nation.

Rebecca Sramkova played a pivotal role in Slovakia's latest triumph, decisively winning her match against Ajla Tomljanovic with a score of 6-1, 6-2. Prior to this, Viktoria Hruncakova battled through a grueling match to defeat Kimberly Birrell, ultimately winning 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

As Slovakia celebrates its victory, other teams are also vying for the title. Iga Swiatek's Poland will take on Italy in the semifinals, while defending champions Canada face off against Great Britain in the other quarterfinal matchup.

(With inputs from agencies.)