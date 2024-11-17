Animesh Roy Shines: Gold Victory at National School Games

Animesh Roy, an archer from the Bengal Archery Academy, clinched gold in the Under-19 category at the National School Games in Gujarat. The state-run institution has once again proven its mettle in grooming top-notch athletes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded Roy's exceptional performance, noting that state-supported academies are breeding grounds for future Olympians. In a statement, she emphasized the government's commitment to nurturing talents in diverse sports like football, badminton, tennis, swimming, and archery.

Banerjee expressed her pride in the young archer's triumph and looked forward to more talents emerging from the academy, who would not only represent India but also make the nation proud on international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)