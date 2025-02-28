Left Menu

Harvinder Singh: India's Para Archery Pioneer Set for Padma Shri

Harvinder Singh, India's premier para archer, is set to be honored with the Padma Shri, following his historic gold win at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Despite challenges, Singh focused on performance and strategy. He continues training for upcoming global championships, aiming to uphold India's dominance in para-archery.

Harvinder Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, para archer Harvinder Singh is poised to receive the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, following his gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. This makes him the first Indian para archer to receive such an honor.

Singh's mindset during the decisive gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics was centered on performance rather than victory. After securing a win in the semifinals, he focused on maintaining his momentum with his coach's support, consciously avoiding distractions by turning off his phone to concentrate on his game.

Despite the challenges posed by external conditions, Singh remained steadfast. He meticulously observed wind patterns during earlier matches, which was instrumental during the finals. Singh, who previously won a bronze at Tokyo 2020, prepared extensively with coaches Gaurav Sharma and Shri Jeevan Joshi Teja. He traveled to Paris a month early to acclimate, emphasizing mental and physical readiness.

Singh received the call about his Padma Shri recognition on January 26, a moment he shared with his family and coaches. With upcoming global competitions like the World Championship and Para Asian Games, Singh plans to train abroad and in India, aiming to add more medals to his collection.

Keeping an eye on the future, Singh plans to train in Korea ahead of the World Championship in September. His strategy involves participating in high-performance camps to simulate conditions encountered in international tournaments. Singh's dedication continues to fuel his ambition, ensuring his place at the forefront of para-archery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

