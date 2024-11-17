Left Menu

Empowering Future Champions: The Crucial Role of Grassroots Sports

The 'From The Ground Up' panel at SFA Championships in Bengaluru emphasized grassroots sports' importance. Olympians and experts advocate for expanding youth participation, nurturing talent, and instilling discipline. Athletes shared personal journeys, highlighting how early sports involvement shapes resilience and excellence, critical for individual and national development.

A visual from the event. (Photo- SFA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 'From The Ground Up' panel discussion during the SFA Championships in Bengaluru, the spotlight was on the critical role of grassroots sports in individual and national development. Olympians and experts urged increased youth participation, emphasizing the life lessons sports impart and how they shape resilience and excellence.

Srihari Nataraj, an Olympian who started swimming competitively as a child, shared his journey, underscoring how an early start in sports fueled his passion and competitive spirit. Similarly, 16-year-old Asian Shooting Championship silver medalist Tilottama Sen recounted discovering her love for shooting during the COVID-19 lockdown, highlighting the importance of embracing sports for enjoyment over pressure.

The panel, which included notable figures such as Paralympic medalist Manisha Ramadass and representatives from sports organizations, reinforced the impact of grassroots initiatives. By instilling discipline and teamwork, these programs not only develop athletic talent but also foster holistic growth. The ongoing SFA Championships, with its record participation of over 18,463 athletes from 458 schools, symbolizes the expanding opportunities for young talents at premier sporting venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

