India Aims for Victory as Marquez Faces Malaysia in Hyderabad Showdown

In a crucial year-ending encounter, the Indian senior men's national football team is set to clash with Malaysia in a friendly match at Hyderabad's GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium on Monday. This game marks the third fixture under the stewardship of coach Manolo Marquez during the current FIFA window.

India's previous outings have seen mixed results, with a goalless draw against Mauritius and a 0-3 loss to Syria in the Intercontinental Cup underscoring the challenges they face. Improvement was noted during the October friendly against Vietnam, where the team managed a 1-1 draw, courtesy of Farukh Choudhary's landmark goal in the Marquez era.

Despite these efforts, Marquez remains in pursuit of his first victory as head coach, a feat he hopes to achieve against Malaysia before a four-month pause in international fixtures. Meanwhile, both teams gear up for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, with India maintaining its Pot 1 status regardless of Monday's outcome. The match also highlights the camaraderie between Marquez and Malaysian coach, Pau Marti, who shares a rich coaching heritage from Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)