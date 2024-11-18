Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Makes History as First Italian ATP Finals Champion

Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to win the ATP Finals, defeating American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4. The 23-year-old's victory was a rematch of this year's U.S. Open final, marking an undefeated run and earning him $4,881,500. It's a special achievement for Sinner, who performed at a high level throughout the tournament.

In a historic win, home favorite Jannik Sinner clinched the ATP Finals title, becoming the first Italian to achieve this feat with his decisive victory over Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in Turin on Sunday.

Sinner's performance was impeccable, as the world number one overcame last year's finalist setback against Novak Djokovic to remain undefeated throughout the tournament, not losing a single set.

After defeating Fritz in both the U.S. Open final rematch and the group stage, Sinner celebrated his first title win in Italy, stating it was an amazing week and a special accomplishment, highlighting his strategic gameplay against each opponent.

