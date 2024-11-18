Left Menu

Rain Dampens Finale: England Clinch T20 Series Against West Indies

The final T20 international between West Indies and England was abandoned due to rain in St. Lucia. England won the series 3-1. Despite a strong start, the West Indies couldn’t continue to capitalize due to bad weather, ending a thrilling series on a disappointing note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 04:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 04:07 IST
Rain Dampens Finale: England Clinch T20 Series Against West Indies

The dramatic final Twenty20 international between the West Indies and England at St. Lucia's Daren Sammy Cricket Ground was washed out by torrential rain. This outcome sealed the series victory for England with a 3-1 lead.

After securing the first three matches, England's dominance was confirmed prior to Sunday's match. Despite this, West Indies showcased resilience by achieving their highest successful T20 run chase on Saturday, reigniting their fighting spirit.

Optimism ran high for the hosts as they quickly moved to 44-0 in just five overs. However, relentless rainfall ultimately forced officials to call off the match, leaving fans with an unsatisfying conclusion to what was a thrilling series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024