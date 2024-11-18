Rain Dampens Finale: England Clinch T20 Series Against West Indies
The final T20 international between West Indies and England was abandoned due to rain in St. Lucia. England won the series 3-1. Despite a strong start, the West Indies couldn’t continue to capitalize due to bad weather, ending a thrilling series on a disappointing note.
The dramatic final Twenty20 international between the West Indies and England at St. Lucia's Daren Sammy Cricket Ground was washed out by torrential rain. This outcome sealed the series victory for England with a 3-1 lead.
After securing the first three matches, England's dominance was confirmed prior to Sunday's match. Despite this, West Indies showcased resilience by achieving their highest successful T20 run chase on Saturday, reigniting their fighting spirit.
Optimism ran high for the hosts as they quickly moved to 44-0 in just five overs. However, relentless rainfall ultimately forced officials to call off the match, leaving fans with an unsatisfying conclusion to what was a thrilling series.
