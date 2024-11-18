Jannik Sinner Shatters Records, Faces Doping Allegations

Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis sensation, has been embroiled in a doping controversy even as he continued to excel on the court. After defeating Taylor Fritz for the ATP Finals title, Sinner addressed the allegations of doping, attributing it to unintentional contamination via a physiotherapist's spray. A final ruling on the case is expected early next year.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Sinner's on-court performance has been nothing short of extraordinary. With victories at the Australian Open and U.S. Open, Sinner secured the year-end No. 1 ranking and ended the ATP season with a stunning record of 70-6.

The Turin crowd, dressed in orange to celebrate his theme, witnessed Sinner serving 14 aces against Fritz. While Fritz saw a rise to a career-high No. 4 in rankings, Sinner secured his legacy by winning $4.8 million, becoming the first Italian to win the ATP Finals without losing a set since 1986.

