Embracing Buddha's Calm in Indian Women's Hockey

India's women's hockey team is receiving guidance from their chief coach Harendra Singh to channel the calmness of Gautam Buddha for improved performance on the field. Singh, satisfied with their unbeaten streak in the Asian Champions Trophy, stresses focus on composure during their semifinal clash against Japan.

Singh applauds the team's progress, noting their ability to enter the scoring circle and create shooting opportunities but insists on refining their finishing skills. He specifically praises young striker Deepika, the tournament's leading scorer, for her impressive performance and highlights the importance of enhancing her game.

While India achieved significant success with minimal resistance in the tournament, Singh identifies fitness as an area for growth to maintain their fast-paced gameplay. Captain Salima Tete also credits their 'give and go' strategy for their recent success, reiterating the team's dedication to improvement.

