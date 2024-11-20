Thrilling Draw: Brazil and Uruguay 1-1 in World Cup Qualifiers

In a gripping encounter, Brazil managed to draw 1-1 against Uruguay in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Gerson equalized for Brazil after Federico Valverde had given Uruguay the lead.

Following a tense first half, Valverde, a standout midfielder for Real Madrid, unleashed a stunning long-range shot to score the opening goal in the 55th minute. The move left Brazil trailing, readying their response.

Seven minutes later, Gerson brought Brazil back into contention with an impressive volley, marking his first international goal. Brazil, despite their rich World Cup history, now sit fifth in the standings, a point behind Colombia and Ecuador, while Uruguay trails only Argentina with 20 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)