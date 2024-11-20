Left Menu

San Marino's Unlikely Journey: From Bottom to Breakthrough in Men's Soccer

San Marino, ranked 210th by FIFA, has achieved remarkable success in men's soccer by winning its UEFA Nations League group and is inching closer to a spot in the 2026 World Cup playoffs. With victories over Liechtenstein, the microstate has defied expectations and dreams of reaching the global tournament.

Updated: 20-11-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:41 IST
In a stunning turn of events, San Marino's men's soccer team, ranked 210th globally, is on the brink of entering the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs. The team's recent triumph in the UEFA Nations League group, highlighted by a 3-1 victory over Liechtenstein, marks a historic achievement for the small European nation.

The win against Liechtenstein is San Marino's second consecutive victory against the same opponent, breaking a 20-year winless streak. If upcoming results favor San Marino, the team could secure a spot in the 16-team playoffs for a chance to compete in North America in 2026.

This remarkable progress comes after UEFA adjusted the qualifying structure to provide opportunities for lower-tier teams. Celebrated by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, San Marino's accomplishment underscores the potential for smaller footballing nations to aspire to the world stage, echoing stories of triumph from North Macedonia and Georgia in recent European competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

