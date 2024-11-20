San Marino's Unlikely Journey: From Bottom to Breakthrough in Men's Soccer

In a stunning turn of events, San Marino's men's soccer team, ranked 210th globally, is on the brink of entering the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs. The team's recent triumph in the UEFA Nations League group, highlighted by a 3-1 victory over Liechtenstein, marks a historic achievement for the small European nation.

The win against Liechtenstein is San Marino's second consecutive victory against the same opponent, breaking a 20-year winless streak. If upcoming results favor San Marino, the team could secure a spot in the 16-team playoffs for a chance to compete in North America in 2026.

This remarkable progress comes after UEFA adjusted the qualifying structure to provide opportunities for lower-tier teams. Celebrated by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, San Marino's accomplishment underscores the potential for smaller footballing nations to aspire to the world stage, echoing stories of triumph from North Macedonia and Georgia in recent European competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)