Dramatic Penalty from Szoboszlai Denies Germany Victory

In a thrilling culmination to the Nations League group stage, Dominik Szoboszlai's penalty in stoppage time denied Germany a triumphant finish, securing a 1-1 draw for Hungary. Despite Felix Nmecha giving Germany the lead, a handball call allowed Hungary to equalize dramatically.

The draw preserved Hungary's domestic unbeaten streak, stretching beyond two years, since June 2022. Coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed dissatisfaction with the penalty decision, highlighting Germany's heightened reputation, evident by Hungary's celebratory response to the result.

Germany had already secured a quarterfinal position, but with key players like Nmecha making their international debut, the team struggled to break Hungary's defense. Meanwhile, UEFA confirmed the quarterfinal lineup with powerhouses like Portugal and France progressing.

